LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 581.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 134,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

