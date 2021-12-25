Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.14. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 35,730 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90.
Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
