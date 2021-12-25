Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,240 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,166,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

