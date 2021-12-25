Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40,360 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.06% of AtriCure worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,070.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $915,630. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

ATRC stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

