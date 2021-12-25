Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE FND opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.93. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,814. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.