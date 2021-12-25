Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,330,641 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $29.29.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
