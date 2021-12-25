Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,330,641 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $29.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

