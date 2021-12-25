LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up to $36.41

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.41, but opened at $37.99. LivePerson shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 3,372 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

