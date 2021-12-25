Lobstex Price Hits $0.0551 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $55,681.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,936,322 coins and its circulating supply is 22,860,895 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.