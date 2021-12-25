Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

