Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) versus Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Head to Head Comparison

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -29.04% -4.36% -0.37% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -81.38% -18.53% -17.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million ($7.87) -0.02 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $97.07 million 15.99 -$79.00 million ($3.91) -19.53

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mallinckrodt and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 4 4 0 2.50

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $90.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Mallinckrodt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases. The firm also conducts research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem Martin Karplus, James Hogle, Gerard Wagner, Peter M. Howley, and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

