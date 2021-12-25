Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.