Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading Up 5.4%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 3,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 649,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several analysts recently commented on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

