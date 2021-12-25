Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

