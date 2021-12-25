Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $97.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.15.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of -165.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

