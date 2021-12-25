Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 19,370 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $30.22 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

