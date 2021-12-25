Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $557,000 in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.34. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

