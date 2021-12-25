Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

