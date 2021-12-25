Mask Network (MASK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157.07 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $13.20 or 0.00026135 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $384.41 million and $157.07 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.