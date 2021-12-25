Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,429. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51. Match Group has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

