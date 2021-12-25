McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

