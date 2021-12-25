McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

