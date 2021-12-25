McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $577,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

NYSE PLD opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $165.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

