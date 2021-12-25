McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

