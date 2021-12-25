McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

