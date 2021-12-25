MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.88 Million

Equities analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce sales of $155.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $639.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 283,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,532. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

