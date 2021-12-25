Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 237,389 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.94% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $3,100,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.