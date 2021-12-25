Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 158.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $154.30 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $137.73 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.78.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.