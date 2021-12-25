Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $12.66 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 234.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,605 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $83.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

