Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $22.02 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $339.17 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $343.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

