Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 882.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $16,482,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $14,380,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $3,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $3,192,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

