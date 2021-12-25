Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,389 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MGIC opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

