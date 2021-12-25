Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 76,197 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

