Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 83,335 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,335 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after buying an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,854,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.