Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,426 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

