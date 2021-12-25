Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

