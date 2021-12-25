Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

