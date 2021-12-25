Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 293.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,619,000 after purchasing an additional 141,871 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.