Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.48. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

