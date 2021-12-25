Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

