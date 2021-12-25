Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Eric Xavier Heine Sells 2,200 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercer International alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.