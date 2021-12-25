Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

