Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.38 million and $23,925.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,492,801 coins and its circulating supply is 79,492,703 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

