Meter Governance Trading 28% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00012447 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and $650,324.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000090 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

