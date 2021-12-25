Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Methanex posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,433.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Methanex by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methanex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Methanex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. 214,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

