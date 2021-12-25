Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Metromile has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Metromile by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Metromile by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

