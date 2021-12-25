MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,428,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.08%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.