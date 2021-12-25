Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total transaction of $3,305,480.88.

MongoDB stock opened at $551.11 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.