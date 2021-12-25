Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.3% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

