Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.75

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and traded as low as $26.88. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.