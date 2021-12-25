Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.24

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and traded as low as $35.74. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 5,816 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

